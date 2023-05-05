Dakota Valley student to perform poems at national competition

By Clayton Anderson
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD (KTIV) - A Dakota Valley junior is preparing to be on the national stage, performing spoken poetry in Washington D.C.

Junior Grace Powell is a South Dakota state champion, and starting May 9 she will perform at the “Poetry Out Loud’ national competition and showcase three different poems.

Powell said she performs at the Lamb Theater and first entered the Poetry Out Loud competition last year. She has memorized three performances and says she relies on having confidence and expressions on stage.

“I think it makes me more confident knowing the poems as well as I do just memorizing them and getting so familiar with them that it feels like you’ve performed it a million times... makes it a lot easier,” Powell said.

Powell said she hopes her performances make it out of the national semi-finals and into the finals.

She is also looking forward to being in Washington D.C.

