Evidence to be suppressed in Leeds stabbing case

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A judge has ruled some evidence in a Sioux City stabbing case shall be suppressed because of how a police detective conducted an interrogation.

Back in November 2022, Faron Starr was arrested and accused of stabbing someone in Leeds. He was charged with willful injury, burglary, going armed with intent and several other charges.

In February 2022 Starr’s attorney filed a motion to suppress evidence in the case because a Sioux City detective allegedly violated Starr’s Miranda Rights and his right to consult a family member or attorney while arrested.

The defense claimed after the arrest Starr was interrogated by police and during this he was not properly read his Miranda rights and he was not able to call his father to consult. In the judge’s ruling filed on April 26, he determined Starr was properly advised of his Miranda Rights. But he also ruled that Starr’s right to call a family member was violated.

According to court documents, Starr said the following statement during the interrogation, “Then why don’t I just call my father and have him get a lawyer...”

After that statement, the detective responded, “Well, that’s the thing. That wouldn’t happen today.”

The judge stated in his ruling that when the detective said, “That wouldn’t happen today” he effectively denied Starr his right to contact a family member.

Because of this violation, the judge said all evidence obtained after the above exchange between Starr and the detective is suppressed.

Starr’s trial is still scheduled for July 11, 2023.

