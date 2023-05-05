GRAPHIC: Man jailed for punching umpire at son’s baseball game

A player's father was arrested and charged for punching a disabled veteran umpire at a high...
A player's father was arrested and charged for punching a disabled veteran umpire at a high school game.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:40 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida father is facing charges after authorities say he punched an umpire during a high school baseball game.

The incident happened during a game at Liberty High School in Kissimmee on April 18.

According to the arrest warrant, the Osceola Sheriff’s Department says a 63-year-old umpire, who is a disabled veteran, got into an argument with a player’s son.

His father, Jorge Aponte Gonzalez, responded by angrily approaching the umpire and knocking him out, investigators say.

GRAPHIC: Some viewers may find the video disturbing.

A player's father was charged with punching a disabled veteran umpire at a high school game. (Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Osceola County Corrections)

Gonzalez was arrested Wednesday and charged with battery on a sports official and disruption of a school function.

The 41-year-old was held on a $1,500 bail and told not to attend any more Liberty High School games.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after ATV accident near Dakota City
Jacob Morrill and Chancee Mariah Raelynn Daggett Buford
Iowa police say parents left child alone while they drove to out-of-state funeral
The construction site for the Ridge Apartments was broken into twice over the span of five days.
$100,000 worth of property stolen from Sioux City construction site
Dog attack in Waterloo leaves woman injured, baby dead
9-month-old child killed, woman seriously injured in Waterloo dog attack
The warrant was issued on Monday.
Chief deputy: Tipline yields 16 calls about Dakota Dunes, SD murder suspect

Latest News

Police say at least 8 people are dead after a drive-by shooting in Serbia.
Suspect arrested in Serbia’s second mass shooting in 2 days
North Carolina state Sen. Kandie Smith, a Pitt County Democrat, holds up a sign that reads...
NC lawmakers pass 12-week abortion ban; governor vows veto
The State Senate advanced a likely-veto-proof 12-week abortion ban to Gov. Cooper's desk.
North Carolina Senate passes 12-week abortion ban
A player's father was arrested and charged for punching a disabled veteran umpire at a high...
GRAPHIC: Father jailed for punching umpire at son's game