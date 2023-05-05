Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s Day looks to raise awareness

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Friday, May 5 is Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s Day. And the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska Domestic Violence Program is raising awareness for the cause.

The Red Sand Project is a way for the community to show support for victims. For the second year, the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska Domestic Violence Program is participating in the nationwide project.

Events like the Red Sand Project help ignite the passion to help all victims. With an emphasis on Indigenous Women who are two and half times more likely to experience violent crimes according to the National Criminal Justice Training Center.

”It motivates us as a program, to continue to do outreach and to spread awareness, and to stay involved in the community and also to speak out against violence, whether it’s someone that you know or if it’s somebody that you’re related to,” said Adrianna Buffalo Chief, who works for the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska Violence Program.

The event was scheduled to happen this morning, but mother nature had other plans.

The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska Domestic Violence Program is hoping to host the Red Sand Project next week, all members of the community are welcome.

The Red Sand Project was created in 2014 to call attention to those who “fall through the cracks” of human trafficking, including children, women, and refugees. They spread red sand to raise awareness and create a visual representation of victims affected by the trafficking trade.

