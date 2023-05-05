More rounds of thunderstorms possible through the weekend

Severe Weather Outlook
By Ron Demers
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Parts of Siouxland saw a good, steady rain for the first half of the day which lasted long enough to give the Sioux Gateway Airport nearly an inch of rain.

Our rain chances are not done yet.

Another round of thunderstorms is expected to develop in western and central Nebraska tonight then move into the KTIV viewing area after midnight.

Western Siouxland is in a marginal risk of severe storms as some gusty winds could be a possibility along with some hail as lows will be in the mid 50s.

Saturday morning will give us a chance of a couple leftover rain showers along with areas of fog.

By the afternoon, we’ll see a chance of a few more showers and thunderstorms developing as highs head into the mid 70s.

This time it will be eastern Siouxland with the marginal risk of severe storms with wind and hail again the main threats.

Sunday may start of dry, but we’ll then see another chance of some thunderstorms getting going with the best chances being in eastern Siouxland and a few of these could again be strong in northwest Iowa.

We’ll continue with an unsettled weather pattern into next week.

I’ll have the very latest tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

