Showers & thunderstorms impacting our Friday.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday, Siouxland. We saw some thunderstorms roll through the region last night that brought some rain here in Sioux City. This morning we are on the quiet side as temperatures are in the 50s and low 60s with cloudy skies and some fog developing across the region.

Today, you can expect highs in the 60s and 70s with partly cloudy to cloudy skies across the region and wind out of the southeast at 10 to 20 miles per hour. Showers and thunderstorms will also be in the forecast today, so make sure you keep the umbrella handy.

Tonight, lows will be in the 50s across the viewing area as the wind will be out of the southeast at 10 to 20 miles per hour. The chance of strong thunderstorms also increases tonight, with parts of western Siouxland under a Marginal Risk of seeing some large hail and damaging winds out of the thunderstorms.

For the rest of the weekend, we will see the chance of showers and thunderstorms develop across the region as highs stay in the 70s and 80s. On Sunday, parts of eastern Siouxland are under a Marginal and Slight risk of seeing strong thunderstorms, with the highest threat being large hail and strong to damaging winds. We can’t rule out a brief tornado.

