Sioux City Career Academy students show off hard work at 3rd annual open house

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The 2022-23 school year is coming to a close, and while students at high schools across Siouxland gear up for finals, summer and graduation, students at the Sioux City Career Academy got to show off their hard work throughout the year to their friends and family Thursday night at their 3rd annual open house.

The Sioux City Career Academy is an alternate campus for local high school students where they can take exploratory, career-centered classes based on their interests and goals. Students work with their counselors to determine if taking classes at the career academy would be right for them, and if they enroll, they’ll attend classes at their normal high school before going to the academy for their specialized courses.

Students who are enrolled at the career academy say going there has been a great opportunity for them to both grow in their fields, and their lives.

”Not many places in Iowa, or really in the country, have classes like this,” said Ty Cullison, a student in the Sioux City Career Academy’s Fashion & Interior Design Pathway. “So, we’re very privileged to have classes related to our careers. Even careers such as fashion, interior design and graphic design. Many schools will only have a few medical classes here and there, so it’s amazing that we have this opportunity.”

“It’s really good to be able to spend time with people who have similar interests as you, because it helps you not only grow in that area, but you can grow a relationship with somebody just based on common, shared interests,” said Chloie Roupe, a student in the Career Academy’s Fashion & Interior Design Pathway.

At the open house, students showed off projects they worked on all year. For the fashion and interior design students, that project came in the form of creating an upcycled garment to rock in the open house’s fashion show. Some other fields that showed off their dedication and commitment to learning included engineering, education, fire science and nursing.

”A lot of our classes are project based,” said Katie Towler, Principal of the Sioux City Career Academy. “So, it’s fun to work on them all year, but then if no one sees them they kind of just sit in the classroom. So, this is a great chance to show off all the great things kids do during the year.”

Along with the projects at the career academy’s main downtown location, students in the welding and autobody pathways showed off their projects at the Academy’s Harry Hopkins Center off Highway 75. Towler says this year’s turnout was their best yet, and they hope to continue to grow the event in the future.

