Sioux City conducting traffic study for road improvement

Sioux City logo
Sioux City logo(KTIV)
By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The City of Sioux City will have a survey to collect public feedback.

Sioux City invites residents to share their experiences while traveling along West 4th Street from Hamilton Boulevard on the east to War Eagle Park on the west (ending at Fieldcrest Drive).

The public will be able to give their feedback in an online survey here. Residents can take the survey and pinpoint areas of an interactive map pinning what works and what does not.

From the feedback, the city will evaluate safety and efficiency to better understand what the city needs in future improvements to this portion of West 4th Street.

