Sioux City Explorers begin spring training with baseball season around the corner

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The start of the American Association baseball season is just around the corner, which means the Sioux City Explorers are gearing up for the start of a new season.

The Explorers had their first official team work out on Wednesday, May 3 as they welcomed in plenty of new faces. The X’s finished at 49-51 last season and missed the playoffs by just a single game in the West Division.

The team returns four players who were a part of them team from the start last season, plus a few more who joined mid-way through. After the first few days of training, Sioux City Explorers manager Steve Montgomery says he has more power in this year’s lineup, and sees a lot of double possibilities on the offense.

With the new additions to the team, they’re hoping to start the season strong to set themselves up for the postseason.

“Just getting off, you can’t win the division in May, but you can certainly lose the division in May and we need to get off to a good start. The goals don’t change every year, playing meaningful baseball in August. We did that last year with a strong push. But you know, I think we got a little better situation up front,” said Steve Montgomery, Sioux City Explorers field manager.

The team is excited about the depth of the roster this season, and are eager to see the way everyone steps up in these first few games of spring training. The goal is to build off the momentum they built up last season.

“I think that’s exactly what ‘Mongo’ has done with who was brought back for this year. He’s trying to build off that streak that we had, and keep trying to make a good run in the playoffs this year,” said Brandon Brosher, Sioux City Explorers pitcher.

The Explorers will host the Lincoln Saltdogs for its first Spring Training game on Saturday, May 6 at 1:05 p.m. at Lewis & Clark Park. They will also host the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks on Sunday, May 7 at 3:05 p.m. with both games completely free to attend.

They’ll open the regular season at home on Friday May 12th against the Kansas City Monarchs.

