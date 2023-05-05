Sioux City Police Department warns of scams impersonating law enforcement

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Police Department wanted to share information about a scam making the rounds.

The Sioux City Police Department and the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office have been receiving reports of scammers claiming to be a member of the SCPD or the sheriff’s office.

The reports say the scammers claim to be calling on an “urgent matter” and tell the victims they have active warrants for their arrest. These are all scam calls.

The Sioux City Police Department and the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office ask the public to not provide any unknown caller with their personal information, or banking information and don’t send any money or cash cards.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.