Siouxland athletes compete at MRAC Track & Field Championships

Local athletes clear the hurdles at the Missouri River Conference Championships
Local athletes clear the hurdles at the Missouri River Conference Championships(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We are now just two weeks away from the Iowa high school track & field state meet, which means athletes across the state are gearing up to show off their best.

Local athletes were competing for the crown at the Missouri River Conference Championships at Bishop Heelan’s Memorial Field. The day would become a battle of beating evening thunderstorms.

In the boys 4x100 meter shuttle hurdle, Le Mars gets off to a strong start, but then trips towards the finish leaving Bishop Heelan to come flying in at 1:03.80.

Over in the girls 100-meter dash, Sioux City East’s Elliana Harris darts ahead of the pack and holds steady with the pace to cross the line for the win at 12.34 seconds. And it would be an absolute battle in the boys 100 meter. This one ends up being separated by just tenths of a second, but Sione Fifita of Le Mars takes the win at 11 seconds flat.

Over to the girls 400-meter dash, it’s another fight to the finish between Le Mars and North but Maya Hogrefe would pull ahead for the win crossing the line at 1:01.56.

Full results from the event are available here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after ATV accident near Dakota City
Jacob Morrill and Chancee Mariah Raelynn Daggett Buford
Iowa police say parents left child alone while they drove to out-of-state funeral
The construction site for the Ridge Apartments was broken into twice over the span of five days.
$100,000 worth of property stolen from Sioux City construction site
The warrant was issued on Monday.
Chief deputy: Tipline yields 16 calls about Dakota Dunes, SD murder suspect
A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat

Latest News

The employee worked as a paraprofessional at Cardinal Elementary School and is now suspended.
South Sioux City Community Schools employee suspended
Heelan seniors prepare to sign their names under their respective universities or career choices.
Bishop Heelan seniors celebrate signing day
Morningside huddles up to discuss strategy during a GPAC tournament game on Wednesday.
GPAC softball tournament takes over Siouxland for day 1.
GPAC softball tournament takes over Siouxland for day 1.