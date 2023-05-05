Siouxland athletes compete at MRAC Track & Field Championships

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We are now just two weeks away from the Iowa high school track & field state meet, which means athletes across the state are gearing up to show off their best.

Local athletes were competing for the crown at the Missouri River Conference Championships at Bishop Heelan’s Memorial Field. The day would become a battle of beating evening thunderstorms.

In the boys 4x100 meter shuttle hurdle, Le Mars gets off to a strong start, but then trips towards the finish leaving Bishop Heelan to come flying in at 1:03.80.

Over in the girls 100-meter dash, Sioux City East’s Elliana Harris darts ahead of the pack and holds steady with the pace to cross the line for the win at 12.34 seconds. And it would be an absolute battle in the boys 100 meter. This one ends up being separated by just tenths of a second, but Sione Fifita of Le Mars takes the win at 11 seconds flat.

Over to the girls 400-meter dash, it’s another fight to the finish between Le Mars and North but Maya Hogrefe would pull ahead for the win crossing the line at 1:01.56.

Full results from the event are available here.

