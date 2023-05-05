Siouxland kids get to learn with live chickens

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some elementary Siouxland students had an “Egg”-citing time in the classroom.

”Your heart just melts. When the chicks were born we actually got to watch a couple hatch out of the shell, and the kids interaction with them and the kid’s facial expressions. It was overwhelming with joy.” said Rochelle Sitzman.

Lots of sound and excitement filled the classroom as the students go to see their lesson come out of its shell.

Here’s what Mia Moreland thought about the homework. ”How they like hatch, and how cute they are.”

From the hatchery to the palm of their hands students got a chance to hold and observe their movement and activity.

”This is extremely rewarding, best part of teaching kindergarten, it is extremely rewarding to just see children be children.” said Rochelle Sitzman.

After nearly 21 days students at Perry Creek Elementary got to experience the gift of life with the hatching of quails and chicks.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.