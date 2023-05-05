South Sioux City students help build home

By Clayton Anderson
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - A celebration of hard work was in order for some South Sioux City, Nebraska students as the group helped build a home that will soon have a for sale sign in the front yard.

“It was it’s a very good experience, I recommend that everyone do something like this. It’s very cool to see how it goes from nothing to a beautiful home,” said High School Junior Brodee Sims.

Career and technical students showcased the build of a brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that is close to completion.

The 1,647-square-foot home sits at 1500 Autumn Olive Lane in South Sioux City. For one student, it provided hands-on real-world experience even though she’s looking to go into interior design, and not the construction field.

“Some aspects of the house are not the same as what we originally planned. So we had to change as we go. And it’s been really nice learning how to think on my feet,” said High School Senior Jewel Munzambisika.

The funding to build the home came out of the district’s general fund budget and a class of 20 to 30 students worked on the construction.

This is the second year career and technical students have built a home. South Sioux City Superintendent Todd Strom, who retires at the end of the year, has seen the program grow, seeing the real-world implications.

“Many of our students have never been exposed to any of these careers. So the only way that they can get exposed is, is through their public school programs such as this. So it’s important that we provide that for students,” said Strom.

And the reward for seeing long hours of work is seeing the finished product. The idea for this home is to be on the market in the fall with all the money earned going right back into the South Sioux City Community School District general fund

