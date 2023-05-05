Storm Lake Police: Man arrested after 100 mph pursuit, accident

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - One man has been arrested after a police pursuit in northwest Iowa ended in a crash.

According to the Storm Lake Police Department, the vehicle was driven by Timothy Connor, 46, of Larrabee, Iowa. Police say an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop on Connor, but instead, he accelerated and a police pursuit began.

Police report the pursuit happened in rural Buena Vista County, with speeds reaching over 100 mph. At one point, the pursuit was ended as they got closer to the Storm Lake city limits.

According to the SLPD, they were later notified that day of a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of C-49 and 80th Ave, which is located northwest of Storm Lake. Police say that it was Connor, who failed to stop at the intersection and lost control of the vehicle, entering a nearby field.

Police allege that Connor fled from the area on foot and when they searched the area, they were unable to locate him.

Authorities say arrest warrants were issued for Conner for eluding, driving while license revoked, driving while suspended, careless driving and failing to obey stop signs.

The report says on May 4 Connor was located by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and was taken into custody. Connor was later taken to the Buena Vista County Jail where he was booked and held without bond.

