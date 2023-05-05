WITCC graduation ceremony set for May 11

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Western Iowa Tech Community College is to hold its 2023 spring graduation ceremony next week.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, May 11 at the Tyson Events Center with three separate ceremonies.

The Nursing Pinning Ceremony is at 2 p.m. The Health Programs Associate of Applied Science (AAS) and Diploma and Associate of Arts (AA), Associate of Sciences (AS) and Associate of General Studies are at 4 p.m., and the Career and Technical Associate of Applied Science (AAS) and Diploma (Non-Health Programs) are at 6:30 p.m.

