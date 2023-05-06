Bandits to host undefeated Beef Saturday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -When you think of rivalries throughout sports a few come to mind, in the newsroom the conversation was abound with talks of Lakers Celtics, Red Sox Yankees, Giants Dodgers, Bears Packers, but in Indoor football one rivalry stands above the rest and that is the Bandits and the Beef.

The two rivals will meet up once again Saturday night at the Tyson Events Center and as always, the stakes are high. The series is tied at 24-24 all time, and the Beef enter the game undefeated.

Now this game is going to be a shootout, it always is. If you need an example look no further than last season’s regular season matchup which included 4 lead changes in the final minute of the game and ended with the Bandits on top 60-49. And, if there is anyone who understands the magnitude of this rivalry its Bandits head coach Erv Strohbeen.

“I think the guys are ready,” said Strohbeen. “You know this is like the Iowa, Iowa State of indoor football. These guys might be friends off the field but on the field, they hate each other. It is a great rivalry for indoor football, I think if you look at the records it’s pretty even as far as wins go and that’s what you want in a rivalry. I’d like it to be a little more one sided, but you know they’ve got a pretty good darn team down there.”

One key for the Bandits will be slowing down Beef quarterback and former Nebraska Husker Tommy Armstrong Junior. The Former Husker ranks 3rd in passing yards and 3rd in touchdown passes, good news Bandits QB Tasleem Wilson is 2nd in Yards and first in touchdown passes. Plus, Bandits Defensive Coordinator Marlon Lobban claims to have a trick up his sleeve.

“Yeah, that was installed last week on Saturday night after we lost to Wyoming, I can’t give you that secret just yet,” said Lobban. “More so than anything he’s a hell of a talent we know what he can do with the ball and the guys around him are also special, and everything about him looks to be true. So, we’ve got our hands full, and we are ready to play football.”

That trick may just be the signing of veteran Ben Pister, but if you want to find out you’ll have to just make it to the Tyson Saturday Night, kick off is set for 7 pm. You can catch the highlights right here on KTIV.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.