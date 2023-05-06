Birthday double hat trick helps propel Sioux City North to 8-0 win over Sioux City West

Sioux City North's Michael Avery scores 6 goals on his birthday in a win over Sioux City West
Sioux City North's Michael Avery scores 6 goals on his birthday in a win over Sioux City West(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The high school soccer regular season is quickly coming to a close as teams are trying to end things on a high note. The Sioux City North boys are still undefeated in conference play as they aim to continue gaining momentum.

It was a cross-town battle with Sioux City West on Friday night.

North got out to a hot start already up 4-0 in the first half, and Michael Avery keeps adding to the fire on a penalty kick. He boots it to the right corner to extend the Stars lead 5-0.

Later on, Avery creates some space, then beats the West keeper to be wide open and boots one for yet another goal. He had 6 goals on his birthday, nothing like a double hat trick to celebrate. Avery also sets a modern-day school record with six total goals in the game (since 2011).

In the second half, Sioux City West would try to get something going by taking advantage of a free kick, but North keeper Caleb Cross is on it with the save to keep things at 6-0.

North keeps racking them on as Viroth Mai Meng adds one more goal as the Stars cruise to a win by a final score of 8-0.

