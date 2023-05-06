One of Iowa’s last independent hospitals moving forward with renovations

IDA GROVE, IA (KTIV) - One of Iowa’s last independent hospitals is moving forward with major renovations, even as the Iowa Hospital Association says 140 hospitals have closed throughout the U.S. since 2010.

Right now, the ambulances at Horn Memorial hospital sit outside in the elements, as does the mobile MRI machine. Soon, the emergency parking lot will become an enclosed ER space, and double the size of the hospital’s lab.

“And we’re standing in a driveway right now, which will be enclosed as part of the project to also allow for ambulances that are picking up patients, transferring patients or dropping off patients to be inside and out of the elements,” said Glen Winekauf, Horn Memorial Hospital CEO.

Signs of the construction are just starting to show, a bit of moved dirt, equipment ready to move in. The project spans about 9,000 square feet. A mix of loans, a USDA grant, and support from the community funded the project.

The ER is kept so busy, and it’s a little bit cramped, that we can’t go inside and show you footage of the ER otherwise we’d be violating patient confidentiality.

“We’re not county funded,” said Winekauf. “So we’re not a county hospital. I think there’s only 20 hospitals in the state that are independent, but many of those are county hospitals. And so we are a rare entity here.”

When finished, the project will provide two larger ER rooms, three private infusion rooms, more space and greater security. Construction is scheduled to be completed in spring of 2025.

