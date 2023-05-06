Thunderstorm chances return again tomorrow

By Elizabeth Breen
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After thunderstorms rolled through the overnight hours, we dried off for a bit, even seeing a bit of sunshine in western and central Siouxland in the afternoon hours.

Skies will clear off a bit tonight followed by partly cloudy skies. Showers are possible overnight with the possibility of an isolated thundershower in western Siouxland late. Lows will be in the lower 50s.

Patchy fog is a possibility Sunday morning with chances for showers and thunderstorms during the day, especially in eastern Siouxland. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Tomorrow night, the chance for showers and thunderstorms continues with lows in the lower 50s once again.

Thundershowers are possible on Monday with highs getting into the upper 70s.

We could clear off a bit Monday night with lows in the mid 50s.

Tuesday looks like the best chance for a bit of sunshine and a much quieter day. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy skies will continue with lows in the mid 50s.

Don’t get to excited though, shower chances return for the later portions of the week. I’ll detail what we can expect tonight on News 4 at 10.

