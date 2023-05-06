Two injured in Cleghorn, Iowa Crash

By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT
Cherokee, Iowa (KTIV) The Iowa State Patrol reports two people were injured in a crash Friday afternoon around 4 P.M. on Highway 3 East of Lewis Avenue in Cleghorn.

The Patrol said a vehicle driving by 30-year-old Konrad Campe of Meridan crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Jocee Roberts of Marcus, according to a witness report.

The two were transported to area hospitals and their conditions aren’t known at this time.

