Two people seriously injured in head-on crash near Harlan, Iowa

Harlan, Iowa (KTIV) Two people were seriously injured in a crash near Harlan, Iowa around 2:30 A.M. at Highway 173 and Bluebird PL, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

According to an ISP accident report, a vehicle driven by 48-year-old Jesse Lee Archibald of Elk Horn, Iowa crossed the center line and struck a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Gracee Dora Deakins of Kimballton, Iowa.

The patrol said both were seriously injured in the accident and the crash remains under investigation. Both were wearing seatbelts.

