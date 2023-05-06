Two people seriously injured in head-on crash near Harlan, Iowa

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Harlan, Iowa (KTIV) Two people were seriously injured in a crash near Harlan, Iowa around 2:30 A.M. at Highway 173 and Bluebird PL, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

According to an ISP accident report, a vehicle driven by 48-year-old Jesse Lee Archibald of Elk Horn, Iowa crossed the center line and struck a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Gracee Dora Deakins of Kimballton, Iowa.

The patrol said both were seriously injured in the accident and the crash remains under investigation. Both were wearing seatbelts.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Morrill and Chancee Mariah Raelynn Daggett Buford
Iowa police say parents left child alone while they drove to out-of-state funeral
The Sioux Center Police Department logo.
Police chief and officer resign in Sioux Center, IA
The employee worked as a paraprofessional at Cardinal Elementary School and is now suspended.
South Sioux City Community Schools employee suspended
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end
Dog attack in Waterloo leaves woman injured, baby dead
9-month-old child killed, woman seriously injured in Waterloo dog attack

Latest News

Ambulance
Two injured in Cleghorn, Iowa Crash
Sioux City North takes down West 8-0
Sioux City North stays undefeated in conference play
Keelan Smith
Son of Huskers great commits to Nebraska