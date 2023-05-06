Wayne advances to Nebraska state baseball tournament with shutout
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - BB
Wayne 1 Adams Central 0 F
CBB
Briar Cliff 6 Jamestown 5 F
Doane 16 Briar Cliff 0 F
Mount Marty 3 Doane 0 F
Morningside 5 Northwestern 4 F
MLB
Washington 1 Arizona 3 F
Baltimore 9 Atlanta 4 F
Miami 1 Chicago Cubs 4 F
Chicago WSox 5 Cincinnati 4 F
Minnesota 2 Cleveland 0 F
Oakland 12 Kansas City 8 F
Colorado 0 NY Mets 1 F
Boston 5 Philadelphia 3 F
Toronto 4 Pittsburgh 0 F
Detroit 5 St. Louis 4 F
NY Yankees 4 Tampa Bay 5 F
NBA
Boston 114 Philadelphia 102 F
NHL
NJD 1 Carolina 6 F
Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.