Yankton community helps homeless shelter

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In the heart of downtown Yankton, there’s a collection of hearts dedicated to helping the homeless population in the area.

On the corner of 4th and Pearl is the Pathways Shelter for the homeless. Their mission is to meet the basic needs of those with nowhere to live, but also to do case management to help break the cycle. They partner with a number of organizations to provide the services that fit their clients’ needs.

Their services are especially important because they’re the only shelter within a 60-mile radius.

There’s just one problem.

“The size of our building is very small,” said Pathways Executive Director Jesse Bailey. “We really lack in our indoor common area. We have potentially twenty people using our ‘night by night’ every day. To invite them up to our common area, that doesn’t work when we have another sixty-plus people staying upstairs. We just don’t have the room.”

Because of this, they ask night by night clients to go elsewhere between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

“Some of them aren’t working yet. Maybe they’re going to interviews, maybe they’re on disability and they can’t work, but they still need to be somewhere,” explained Bailey. “They shouldn’t just have to go walk around in public all day.”

Bailey has been with Pathways for 7 years. When he got to Pathways, they had just moved to their current location. He says that it’s been a wonderful experience to see them grow their team, expand resources, but most importantly, serve many.

On the corner of 3rd and Walnut, they found their solution. Discovery Church opened up their coffee shop to the public. Volunteers help clean, ser out coffee and snacks and provide fellowship.

“Since then, we’ve been able to actually include volunteers from at least two other churches,” said Discovery Church Pastor Cory Kitch. “That’s been a real blessing, not only to have fellowship with other Christians in the community, but let other Christians have a ministry with us, too, to the Yankton community.”

Discovery Church has been around for nearly ten years and they have consistently supported Pathways. Originally, they supported financially, but over time they became more involved. The original pastor of the church had a heart for supporting the community and they slowly became more involved with Pathways.

“If you do it (ministry) with your eyes open, you do see people’s lives affected, you do see people’s lives blessed, you do see people’s lives even changed and so that makes it all worth it,” said Kitch.

Everyone’s journey is different. There’s more than one path that can lead to homelessness, but Pathways and their partners are supporting everyone along the path, from 4th and Pearl, to 3rd and Walnut, to stable and sustainable housing.

“We really want to bring honor to the Lord Jesus in the way we love other people, in the way we serve other people, and so we love the idea that people can come here, they can be served, they can be shown the love of Christ, and that Jesus gets honored in the way we treat our community,” Kitch explained.

United Way, Lewis and Clark Behavioral Health Services, River City Domestic Violence Center, and the local Department of Labor are just a few of the organizations that Pathways partners with.

On what is most rewarding about his work- “It’s very empowering. I think that a lot of people, myself included, have grown up with certain privileges that others haven’t and we take a lot of things for granted,” said Bailey. Take, for instance, financial literacy. That’s not a given talent. It’s fun to see things click for them (clients) and we watch them flourish from there.”

The community will continue to band together for years to come.

“We are very good at finding partners in our community to help teach the folks we serve these different life skills,” said Bailey. “It truly takes a community to help people and not one place can do it on their own.”

