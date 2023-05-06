Yankton firefighters respond to garbage-truck fire

Yankton, South Dakota (KTIV) -Yankton firefighters were called to the 3100 block of Shirley Bridge Avenue over the noon hour Friday for a report of a vehicle fire, according to a YFD Facebook post.

Firefighters arrived and found a garbage truck that had picked up something hot at one of the stops. The truck was backed up into a parking lot and dumped the garbage load out for firefighters to extinguish.

There was minor damage to the truck and no injuries were reported. The Yankton Police Department also responded.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.