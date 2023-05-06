Yankton firefighters respond to garbage-truck fire

By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT
Yankton, South Dakota (KTIV) -Yankton firefighters were called to the 3100 block of Shirley Bridge Avenue over the noon hour Friday for a report of a vehicle fire, according to a YFD Facebook post.

Firefighters arrived and found a garbage truck that had picked up something hot at one of the stops. The truck was backed up into a parking lot and dumped the garbage load out for firefighters to extinguish.

There was minor damage to the truck and no injuries were reported. The Yankton Police Department also responded.

