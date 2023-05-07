10th annual Derby & Dreams supports Pier Center for Autism

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The annual Kentucky Derby took place today and with that the 10th annual Derby & Dreams fundraiser was on full display right here in Siouxland.

one out of 36 people are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and the event today raised money for the Pier Center for Autism...

The event included a silent and live auction, a cake walk, a bar featuring beer and wine and live music.

The annual fundraiser raised close to $50,000 dollars for the center and allows them to expand and grow.

“On average, each year, we raised about $50,000, which really helps our organization grow and expand in 2021, we were able to build a new facility and help more members,” said Mary Bertram, the Mid-Step Services Development Director.

For those in attendance it was an opportunity to dress to the nines while supporting a good cause.

“It’s just it’s a great evening. It’s for a great cause. We came last year was the first time we came through my girlfriend’s friends and sitting at their table. And yeah, so there’s live music, there’s drinks, there’s the race, it’s a reason to get out and celebrate in Sioux City,” said Jason Anson, a Derby & Dreams Attendee.

KTIV’s Jessica Bowman and Jacob Howard were Emcees for the event.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.