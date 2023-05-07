10th annual Derby & Dreams supports Pier Center for Autism

10th annual Derby & Dreams supports Pier Center for Autism
10th annual Derby & Dreams supports Pier Center for Autism(KTIV)
By Clayton Anderson
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The annual Kentucky Derby took place today and with that the 10th annual Derby & Dreams fundraiser was on full display right here in Siouxland.

one out of 36 people are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and the event today raised money for the Pier Center for Autism...

The event included a silent and live auction, a cake walk, a bar featuring beer and wine and live music.

The annual fundraiser raised close to $50,000 dollars for the center and allows them to expand and grow.

“On average, each year, we raised about $50,000, which really helps our organization grow and expand in 2021, we were able to build a new facility and help more members,” said Mary Bertram, the Mid-Step Services Development Director.

For those in attendance it was an opportunity to dress to the nines while supporting a good cause.

“It’s just it’s a great evening. It’s for a great cause. We came last year was the first time we came through my girlfriend’s friends and sitting at their table. And yeah, so there’s live music, there’s drinks, there’s the race, it’s a reason to get out and celebrate in Sioux City,” said Jason Anson, a Derby & Dreams Attendee.

KTIV’s Jessica Bowman and Jacob Howard were Emcees for the event.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The employee worked as a paraprofessional at Cardinal Elementary School and is now suspended.
South Sioux City Community Schools employee suspended
The Sioux Center Police Department logo.
Police chief and officer resign in Sioux Center, IA
Jacob Morrill and Chancee Mariah Raelynn Daggett Buford
Iowa police say parents left child alone while they drove to out-of-state funeral
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end
Dog attack in Waterloo leaves woman injured, baby dead
9-month-old child killed, woman seriously injured in Waterloo dog attack

Latest News

Preschool program enrollment event hosted at Mary Treglia Community House in Sioux City
Preschool program enrollment event hosted at Mary Treglia Community House in Sioux City
People waiting in line who attended the event at "ACME Comics & Collectibles" in Sioux City
National Free Comic Book Day brings thousands out to Sioux City comic book store
Ali Younes, 19.
Local, federal authorities seek man who cut off ankle monitor
Around Siouxland: 20th Annual Walt Fiegel Foundation event
Around Siouxland: 20th Annual Walt Fiegel Foundation event