20-month-old boy dies in Sioux County accident

Sioux Center, Iowa (KTIV) The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a motor vehicle accident that occurred at a farm residence on 420th Street, four miles southwest of Sioux Center, IA.

Christopher Maassen, age 30, of Sioux Center, was driving a 2011 GMC Yukon on the property Saturday around 6:00 P.M. He stopped to unhook a trailer; when he began driving away, he struck 20-month-old Walker Maassen, according to a press release from the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

Walker was transported by the Sioux Center Ambulance to Sioux Center Health where he was pronounced deceased, the release indicated.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Sioux Center Fire Department, Sioux Center Ambulance, Sioux Center Police Department, and the Iowa State Patrol.

