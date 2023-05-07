Chance of severe storms in southern Siouxland into early Sunday night

By Ron Demers
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Several round of showers and thunderstorms were making their way through Siouxland earlier in the day Sunday.

Now more thunderstorms could get going into Sunday night.

A frontal boundary is going to be the focus for additional strong to severe thunderstorms that could take place from Sunday evening into early Sunday night, especially in southern Siouxland.

Large hail and strong winds will be the primary threats from these storms.

Farther to the north it will be a quieter night as lows go into the low 50s.

Monday is going to be a nice day with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and a light wind.

As we get toward Monday evening, there will be a chance of a couple of isolated thunderstorms that could last into early Monday night.

Tuesday likely starts out dry, but by the afternoon we could see a few showers work their way into the region along with as slight chance of thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s.

We then continue with our active weather pattern with chances of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 continuing.

