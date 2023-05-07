Council Continues process for seat replacement at Lewis And Clark Park

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Council is looking to take additional steps to finalize construction of new seats at Lewis and Clark Park.

The council will look at plans from FEH Design of Sioux City and conduct a public hearing. They will vote to approve the plans replace the seating mainly on the upper level to match the already replaced seats on the lower level.

Bids for this project will be received on May 16, 2023. The work shall commence upon issuance of the Notice to Proceed and be fully completed by May 1, 2024, according to the council agenda packet.

The amount of $650,000.00 has been approved in the FY 2024 budget. The consultant’s estimate of probable cost is $433,727.00.

