Dakota City Fire Rescue honors fallen firefighters with Bells Across America

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Bells are ringing across America as fire departments across the nation honor those who never made it home after their last call. It’s a ceremony that hits especially close to home for one Nebraska fire department.

2015 and 2016 were difficult years for Dakota City Fire Rescue, when they lost 3 of their men in the line of duty. For the past 8 years since then, they’ve made it a point to honor them and other fallen firefighters across the nation by holding a Bells Across America Ceremony each year.

“Our 3 line of duty deaths, Andy Zalme, Eric Speck and Lowell Satterwhite, them 3 went on a fire call or rescue call and they never made it home that day,” said Clint Rasmussen, Dakota City Fire Chief. “So, we have to respect and never forget them for the ultimate sacrifice they did for our community.”

The ceremony runs in conjunction with the national Bells Across America service in Emmitsburg, Maryland. And along with remembering their three firefighters, the Dakota City Department also read the names of the 79 firefighters in Nebraska who never made it home this past year.

Another big part of the ceremony is the ringing of a bell 5 times, which used to symbolize the death of a firefighter while on duty. The Dakota City department did this 3 times, in remembrance of their fallen men.

“To hear that tone, that bell ring is just something special to remember everyone,” said Rasmussen.

A number of community members came out to the event, and Rasmussen says their support has been invaluable to the department.

“8 years ago, the community came out and supported and helped us in our dark days,” said Rasmussen. “And after that, they continued to show support. So, it’s just overwhelming.”

