A Lincoln woman and veteran of World War II turns 100

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When most people think of a World War II veteran, they don’t often picture a woman. But Phyllis Schupbach has always been exceptional.

Mother, grandmother, great grandmother, World War II vet and teacher—Schupbach has done a lot with her life, in part because of the time she’s had to do it with: now, 100 years in total.

Though small in stature, Schupbach stands tall in her family—an inspiration to the three generations that came after her.

“My grandmother is an incredible woman,” Schupbach’s granddaughter, Amy Ostermeyer, said. “She has taught us so much about unconditional love. And being a strong woman at a time when, in 1923 when she was born, she frankly did things that very very few other women do.”

Those three generations all gathered with Schupbach on Saturday, just two days after her birthday on May 4, to honor her 100 years of life.

“I feel very very fortunate,” Schupbach said.

It’s a life that brought her into service during World War II with the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service or WAVES.

She spent her time on the West Coast, sorting mail for troops overseas, but even on the home front, there were some harrowing moments for Schupbach.

“I hurt my back doing that, you know, shaking out a mail bag,” she said. “And so I ended up in the hospital after about six weeks.”

Schupbach wore that same WAVES uniform at the party on Saturday.

She said she’s glad she made it to 100, and though there’s things she would do over again, she said the good memories out-weigh her regrets.

“To get to 100, be happy, do nice things, try to help others,” she said.

