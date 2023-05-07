Local college athletes compete in Sioux Center for 2023 GPAC Track & Field Championships

By Amber Salas
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - After lightning delays on Friday afternoon, the weather cooperated on Saturday resulting in plenty of action in Sioux Center for day two of the GPAC Track & Field Championships.

Starting off was the men’s 1500 meter decathlon run where Mount Marty’s Seth Wiebelhaus takes the win at 5:03.24. Mount Marty’s Michael Beyer would take second with Northwestern’s Elijah Weaver following behind in third.

In the girls 400 meter, Concordia takes the win but Northwestern’s Kennedy Kramer comes in second at 56.51 seconds. Over to the men’s 400 meter, its Dordt taking first and second with Payton Mauldin takes the championship win at 47.76 seconds.

It’s always a showdown in the women’s 100-meter dash and it was most definitely a photo finish here as Elianna Clark out of Mount Marty with the win at 12.13 seconds. And it was another crazy finish in the men’s 100 meter as Mount Marty’s Marcus Jnofinn crosses the line at 10.67 seconds.

Dordt University men’s track and field would win the overall GPAC Outdoor Championship with 210 points. It’s the Defender men’s first outdoor championship in program history. Concordia takes the win on the women’s side.

Full results from Friday and Saturday can be viewed here.

