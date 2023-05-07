National Free Comic Book Day brings thousands out to Sioux City comic book store

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Saturday is National Free Comic Book Day, and a local Sioux City store got in on the fun.

The Co-Owner of ACME Comics & Collectibles, Kevin Mcgarry, said he anticipated thousands of people to come into the store to take part in the nationwide event.

This is the 22nd year ACME Comics & Collectibles has hosted an event for National Free Comic Book Day.

Today allows a group of passionate fans to nerd out a little, but the impact a comic book can have is big.

”Everybody’s got that inner nerd that sometimes you want to have out sometimes you don’t but you know what, everyone can be a nerd today. Comic books are great, we have a lot of teachers that thank us for doing this because little Billy may not want to read books, he reads a comic book and that’s kind of a gateway into reading books,” said Mcgarry.

He also said they appreciate all the people that came out and help make the event possible and support their local business.

