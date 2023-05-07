Northwestern softball battles in runner-up finish in GPAC Softball Championship Series

By Amber Salas
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The Northwestern Red Raiders softball team went undefeated in their pod run in the 2023 GPAC Softball Tournament leading them to a championship game battle with #3 Midland.

The Red Raiders already won the outright conference title, and now they’re aiming for their first tournament title since 2018. The top-ranked Red Raiders battled in a best of three series.

Midland took the win in game one 6-1, but Northwestern would fight to the finish in the end of game two recording a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to make it a one-run game. But the Warriors would hold on to take the sweep by a final score in game two of 5-4.

Midland would be crowned as the 2023 GPAC Softball Tournament champions, but both teams will now advance to the NAIA National Softball Tournament.

The Raiders will wait to learn their opponent and site for the 2023 NAIA tournament. The selection show will be on Tuesday, May 9 at 4:00 p.m. on the NAIA’s YouTube channel.

