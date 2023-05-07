Preschool program enrollment event hosted at Mary Treglia Community House in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Today was an important day for a Sioux City Preschool, as they held an open house for enrollment.

The Mary Treglia Community House has served Siouxland for 100 years and today was an opportunity to help the youth continue their education.

The Enrollment Event began at 11 a.m. and continued until 3 p.m.

They offer classes that focus on developing cognitive, social, and emotional skills.

“We’re still 3 4- and 5-year-olds but our summer program is so that some of our preschool students don’t lose any of their education that they’ve had over the school year and for other programs who don’t offer a summer program their students can come in and still continue their learning before they’re heading off to kindergarten,” said Tiffany Bertrands, the Director of Education & Learning for Mary Treglia.

Keeping the educational program running is important as the preschool is connected with the Sioux City Community School District.

There have been some challenges when it comes to enrollment as educators like to keep the ratio at 7 students for every teacher.

”There are 2 of us on staff in the preschool department we are short 1, we have maintained a lower enrollment to offset that shortage, we will have in the fall be looking to add another classroom aid or assistant teacher,” said Bertrands.

They will also be looking for another English Language teacher to round out their staff.

