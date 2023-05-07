Sioux City Bandits battle to the final play in rivalry game with undefeated Omaha Beef

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It is one of the greatest and longest standing rivalries in Champions Indoor Football, and when the Sioux City Bandits and Omaha Beef face one another there is never a shortage of excitement.

The undefeated Omaha Beef step on the Bandits turf at the Tyson Events Center in a game that was a physical battle ‘til the very last play.

The Beef would waste no time as former Nebraska Husker Tommy Armstrong tucks and runs with it, reaching that arm out over the line for the first touchdown of the night. After the two-point attempt the Beef take a 8-0 lead.

But the Bandits have an answer as quarterback Tasleem Wilson scrambles all around then heaves one down to a leaping Fred Bruno. The circus catch makes it 8-6 Beef after the Bandits are stopped on the two-point attempt.

Late in the first, Bandits are attempting to score again as Wilson goes up top, but the pass is picked off by Tamar Heart. And the Beef don’t hesitate turning it into points as Armstrong throws a dart up to Gourney Sloan to extend the Beef’s lead to 22-6.

The Bandits add more points late in the second as Wilson takes off, sees the opening, and goes airborne into the endzone.

In typical fashion of a Bandits vs. Beef matchup, the game went down to the very last possession as the Beef win on a field goal by a final score of 48-45. The Beef kicked a 31-yard field goal with six seconds left in the game.

