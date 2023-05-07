Sioux City Council looking at advisory committee for Waste Water Treatment Center refurbishments

One of the dirty pipes from the Sioux City Wastewater Treatment Plant
By Clayton Anderson
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Council will consider a resolution to create a wastewater treatment plant reconstruction and design advisory committee.

During the discussion of the sewer rates, concerns were expressed about the overall scope, total cost, and appropriate rates to fund the reconstruction, according to the council homework.

The wastewater treatment plant reconstruction and design advisory committee if approved will create a formal mechanism to address concerns by users during the design stages of the wastewater treatment plant reconstruction.

The committee will include two citizens, five members of major industrial users, one member of the chamber, one representative of the sister cities of Sioux City and one member of the City Council if the council approves the committee.

