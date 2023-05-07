South Sioux City boys win B-3 boys soccer championship to advance to state

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - The South Sioux City Cardinals boys soccer team looked to capture the B-3 District Championship to keep their season alive and advance on to the state tournament.

The Cardinals were the 3 seed taking on #14 Crete at home in South Sioux City. The Cardinals took a 1-0 lead in the first half thanks to a penalty kick.

The team had plenty of great looks in the second half, but would hold on to take the win by a final score of 1-0.

“The more we shoot, one’s got to go in. You know, out of 100, at least 5 or 10 have to go in. They have to keep shooting and shooting. Previous games we possessed the ball, but we didn’t shoot, but today we told the boys to let it loose and the goals will come,” said Erick Galvan, South Sioux City boys soccer head coach.

The Cardinals will be in action next in the Quarterfinals on Wednesday, May 10th in Omaha where they will face Schuyler at 2 p.m.

