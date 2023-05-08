2 women pleading guilty to Sioux City Scheels explosion, theft

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Two women accused of stealing from a local Scheels while also setting off an explosive are pleading guilty to the crime.

Court documents state Claudette Loera has pleaded guilty to her charges and has been sentenced to prison. The other suspect in the case, Jessica Katz is also pleading guilty, but has yet to be sentenced.

According to court documents, on Oct. 26, 2022, two women, Loera and Katz, entered the Scheels store located on Sergent Road in Sioux City.

In the store, it was reported, both Loera and Katz walked through the pet area selecting a collar and harness. They continued through the golf, coats, pro women’s and men’s fashion, and women’s and men’s shoe sections collecting several items from the store.

After gathering the items Loera and Katz exited the store. Loera went to her vehicle, to collect an alleged weapon. Loera returned to Katz and handed her a BB gun before they both re-entered the store.

Once inside the store again both women separated. Loera went to one part of the store while Katz reportedly started organizing all the items they had gathered.

According to police, Loera removed a lighter and a small device equipped with a fuse from her sweatshirt pocket. She lit the fuse, tossed the device onto a shelf and walked away. Moments later, the device exploded.

Reports say Katz took this time to gather the store items selected by Loera and herself and walk out without paying. Both Loera and Katz, enter their vehicle and fled the scene.

On May 3, Loera pleaded guilty to the crime. Her charges included first-degree arson, criminal mischief, and theft. Loera was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Katz submitted her plea of guilty back on April 27, she is scheduled to be sentenced on June 29. She was also charged with first-degree arson, criminal mischief and theft.

