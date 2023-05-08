5678 Dance Studio shows out at Worlds in Orlando, FL

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - A local dance studio took on the world at a recent dance competition and brought home some hardware.

Dancing is more than just a hobby for dancers at 5678 Dance Studio. It’s a full-time commitment. Dancers practice for 2-to-4-hour sessions 3 times a week starting in May to prepare for competition season in Dec., and they’ll keep up that pace until the season ends in April. That hard work paid off as the dancers qualified for Dance Worlds a number of times, including this year.

“It’s super cool, especially because there’s countries just roaming everywhere,” said Megan Poulsen, a 10-year dancer at 5678 Dance Studios. “So, you’ll just walk down the big hallway and there’s just languages being spoken.”

The 2-day competition took place 2 weeks ago in Orlando, Florida, and featured 290 team performances from studios in 23 countries. Among them were some of the teams the 5678 dancers faced during their competition season.

“We always want to see our local teams do good, and we’re all there to cheer each other on,” said Haley Connot, a 16-year dancer at 5678. “Seeing each other improve at each competition is really rewarding, and just knowing where we all started in the beginning to where we all end up, it’s a really rewarding feeling.”

The dancers qualified and placed in a number of categories, but they found the most success in Senior Large Jazz. The night after semifinals, the girls found out they sat in 3rd place in the category.

“When we all found out, it was just like a really fun and cool experience,” said Sophia Block, a 15-year dancer at 5678. “Because we were up against these insane teams. And so, going into finals, we kind of just said like, ‘no regrets, and if we don’t place 3rd, that’s fine.’ But when we were on stage, and they announced a different team for 4th place, we all got super excited. And then when they finally said our name, we were all like jumping, and it was super cool.”

They say a big reason for that success is the support they get from their teammates and coaches on, and off, the stage.

“You feel like you’re part of a family,” said Maddie DeJong, a 7-year dancer at 5678. “It’s like your second family. And the bond is just something I can’t explain. All the bonds, all the friendships that you make also, it’s just really worth it in the end. And when you’re up on stage doing the thing you love with the people you love, it’s definitely the best feeling ever.”

While the girls found the most success in Senior Large Jazz, they also placed 6th in Senior Large Lyrical, 7th in Senior Small Jazz, 11th in Senior Large Pom and 13th in Senior Small Lyrical. Dancing and watching other groups took up most of the girls’ time in Orlando, but they got to have some fun as well with a trip to Disney World.

