After a beautiful Monday, more chances of rain move back into the forecast

By Ron Demers
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a beautiful start to the workweek with highs near 80 degrees and a lot of sunshine.

The afternoon did start to give us some developing clouds and a slight chance of some isolated thunderstorms will be with us from Monday evening into early Monday night, a couple of which could become a little strong.

Most of Siouxland is in a marginal risk of a severe storm into early Monday night.

Tuesday will give us a chance of a few scattered rain showers with some clearing taking place by later in the day as highs ready the mid to upper 70s.

The active weather pattern will get going even more through the rest of the week as Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will all give us chances of some rain and thunderstorms with highs all three day in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

It’s looking like the wind may pick up the most on Thursday when it could gust over 30 miles per our at times.

Will the weather pattern settle down in our 10-day forecast?

I’ll have more on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

