Around Siouxland: Sioux City Police Department Open House

By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Join the Sioux City Police Department for their open house.

At the event, members of the community will get a chance to meet local officers and K9′s, tour the entire police department, including the “Hall of History” police museum, learn about volunteer and career opportunities and more.

The open house will be on May 13 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. and it is free for everyone.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-month-old boy dies in Sioux County accident
The Sioux Center Police Department logo.
Police chief and officer resign in Sioux Center, IA
Wisner-Pilger Schools logo.
Wisner-Pilger student-athlete unexpectedly dies, school confirms
Fatal accident
One dead after head-on collision on Sioux City’s north side
Jacob Morrill and Chancee Mariah Raelynn Daggett Buford
Iowa police say parents left child alone while they drove to out-of-state funeral

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Golf ‘Fore’ mental health.
Around Siouxland: Golf ‘Fore’ mental health.
Around Siouxland: 20th Annual Walt Fiegel Foundation event
Around Siouxland: 20th Annual Walt Fiegel Foundation event
Around Siouxland: Sioux City Community Theatre ‘The Hobbit’
Around Siouxland: Sioux City Community Theatre ‘The Hobbit’
Around Siouxland: Big Brother Big Sister plant sale
Around Siouxland: Big Brother Big Sister plant sale