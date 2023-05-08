Around Siouxland: Sioux City Police Department Open House

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Join the Sioux City Police Department for their open house.

At the event, members of the community will get a chance to meet local officers and K9′s, tour the entire police department, including the “Hall of History” police museum, learn about volunteer and career opportunities and more.

The open house will be on May 13 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. and it is free for everyone.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.