Body found in park in Connecticut

Police in Norwich, Connecticut, said they are conducting an investigation inside a park.
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - The discovery of a body buried in a park in Norwich led to a large police presence in the area.

The investigation was launched at Mohegan Park on Sunday afternoon.

Police said that around 4:15 p.m., a person walking through the park noticed something sticking out of the ground.

“Believing that it might be a person, he called the Norwich Police Department to report his findings,” police said in a news release. “Upon arrival of Norwich police patrol officers, they discovered a deceased person in that area.”

The identity, manor and cause of death of the deceased are unknown, police said.

A WFSB crew saw police, along with a medical examiner’s truck, at the park on Monday morning.

The crew was able to determine that state police have been helping Norwich police with the investigation. Both could be seen searching for evidence.

Police stressed that there was no threat to the public.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-month-old boy dies in Sioux County accident
The Sioux Center Police Department logo.
Police chief and officer resign in Sioux Center, IA
Wisner-Pilger Schools logo.
Wisner-Pilger student-athlete unexpectedly dies, school confirms
Jacob Morrill and Chancee Mariah Raelynn Daggett Buford
Iowa police say parents left child alone while they drove to out-of-state funeral
Fred Bruno celebrates after scoring the Bandits first touchdown of the night.
Sioux City Bandits battle to the final play in rivalry game with undefeated Omaha Beef

Latest News

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stands in front of an apartment building damaged by a drone that...
Russia bans jet skis, ride-hailing ahead of WWII tributes
Dog Walk Forecast: Beau
Dog Walk Forecast: Beau
A coyote entered a California home last week.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Coyote sneaks into home
A coyote entered a California home last week.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Coyote sneaks into home