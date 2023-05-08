A break from the showers and storms today

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland. This weekend, we saw some beneficial rain across the region, with some places in Nebraska getting over 2 inches of rain.

Last night we did see some showers move through our southern counties, but this morning the showers have moved out of the viewing area. We are left with partly cloudy skies across much of the region, with some clearing. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s, with our wind out of the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Today, you can expect a mostly sunny day with drier conditions. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s with a calm wind out of the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tonight, there is a slight chance of an isolated shower or two. We are not forecasting any severe weather tonight as our lows fall into the 50s with wind still out of the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Then tomorrow, our rain chances increase as we are forecasting scattered showers and thundershowers across the region. Highs tomorrow will be in the 70s and low 80s, with our wind out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The rest of our work week will have rain and thunderstorms in the forecast as highs stay in the 70s and 80s.

I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest details will be on News 4 at Noon.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.