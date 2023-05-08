Central Café in Hawarden, Iowa reopens with community’s help

HAWARDEN, Iowa (KTIV) - For the first time in nearly a year and a half, a popular northwest Iowa restaurant has reopened in its original location.

It’s a day the Hawarden community has been waiting for. After losing the Central Café to a devastating fire in Dec. 26, 2021, it’s now back open for business. The doors opened last Friday, and the Grand Reopening came Monday. In that short time, the owners have already received an outpouring of support from the community.

“The words cannot express how much we appreciate them,” said Jen McVay, owner of Central Café. “And we’re so grateful to all of the people for their support since the fire broke, up to the day that we reopened.”

While the fire destroyed the building, the business was still alive and well before the new Central Café was complete. They partnered with local businesses like Rooster’s Midwest Steakhouse and the Hawarden Bowling Alley and Golf Course to continue operating. And the community continued showing up.

“We were down every morning,” said Rod Matz, a Hawarden resident and Central Café regular. “Same as we always have been.”

Now, Central Café is back in its original location for the first time in 16 months. And while the building has changed, McVay is making sure to keep its memory, and history, alive.

“I asked people that if they have something that they kept from the old Central Café,” said McVay. “So we have a wall of History Lane for the Central Café, so the people won’t forget what had happened or the memories that they had before. And now that we’re open again, we’re making new memories.”

That’s not the only decoration that has meaning. The café also features an art corner full of paintings from McVay’s 7th grade daughter, Francine, and a number of signs drawn by McVay herself. And while locals will never forget the original Central Café, they’re ecstatic with how the new one turned out.

“We’re businessmen, and we like to see people come to town, and now they have another reason to come to Hawarden,” said Gary Wilkison, a Hawarden resident and Central Café regular.

Business has been booming at Central Café, so much they say they need more employees. Central Café is open Mon.-Sat, 5am to 2pm.

