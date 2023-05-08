Coaches Corner: Northwestern’s Shane Bouman shares more on record-breaking season for the Red Raiders

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The Northwestern softball team set a new single-season record of 46 wins after defeating Mount Marty in the GPAC Softball Tournament pod championship game. The new record tops the 45-win season back in 2002.

The 46 wins are a result of plenty of dedication and hard work all season long, and there is still more softball to be played for this group.

Red Raiders head coach Shane Bouman says this team has set themselves apart this season thanks to the leadership of their seniors.

“They do a great job of just instilling all the little things that we want to do on a day-to-day basis,” said Bouman.

Northwestern softball finished as runner-ups in the 2023 GPAC Softball Tournament Championship game after dropping two games to Midland, but the team still has big goals as they await their opponent and site for the NAIA National Tournament.

“At this time in the year, your good girls gotta play good, and they have been doing that. And the role players have really stepped up and accepted their roles and do that at a high level. But we like our team. When you got 46 wins, the most in school history...we’ve had a very good program here for a long, long time. So it says a lot about these powerful women,” said Bouman.

It’s been a memorable run for the Red Raiders this season, but aside from softball, Bouman hopes his team remembers all the life lessons the sport has the power to teach.

“We talk a lot about their attitude, you know, can you smile and move your ponytails up and down? It’s seems like it’s easy, but it isn’t easy, especially with everything going on nowadays. Effort is big to us. What’s your body language do not when it’s going great and you see all the celebrations, but when times are tough... Can you keep powerful body language?” said Bouman.

Coach Bouman shares more on this year’s team and their goals for the remainder of the postseason on KTIV’s Coaches Corner.

