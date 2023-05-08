MRAC track & field championships wrap up after weather postponement

Sioux City North's Natnael Kifle celebrates after crossing the line for the win in the boys 800...
Sioux City North's Natnael Kifle celebrates after crossing the line for the win in the boys 800 meter.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The MRAC Track & Field conference championship was underway this past Thursday, May 4, but Mother Nature caused a good portion of the events to not take place at all.

But there was not a cloud in the sky on Monday, May 8 as the remainder of the events wrapped up.

First up was the girls 800, and its Sienna Kass of Le Mars taking the win at 2:27.19. Then it was over to the boys 800 where Natnael Kifle from Sioux City North was feeling all the glory as he takes the win at 1:58.33.

In the girls 200 it was Elliana Harris from Sioux City East pulling ahead to cross the line at 25.75 seconds. It was a fight to the finish in the boys 200, but Bishop Heelan’s Sean Schaefer edges Sione Fifita from Le Mars to take the win at 22.68 seconds.

Records started falling in some of the final events of the day. In the girls 400-meter hurdles, Sioux City North’s Ariana Klein gets the win at 1:06.10 to set a new MRAC record.

Now for some relays, Sioux City East cruises to the win in the boys 4X400 relay with a final time of 3:25.60. Destiny Adams, Jacob Denker, Kelynn Jacobsen and Luke Campbell teamed up for the win.

And lastly in the boys 1600 meter, Gabe Nash of Sioux City North continues to impress setting a new MRAC conference record at 4:19.06. He former teammate Will Lohr previously held the record which was set on May 6, 2021 at 4:25.93.

Full results from the event can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-month-old boy dies in Sioux County accident
Fatal accident
One dead after head-on collision on Sioux City’s north side
The Sioux Center Police Department logo.
Police chief and officer resign in Sioux Center, IA
Wisner-Pilger Schools logo.
Wisner-Pilger student-athlete unexpectedly dies, school confirms
Jacob Morrill and Chancee Mariah Raelynn Daggett Buford
Iowa police say parents left child alone while they drove to out-of-state funeral

Latest News

Coaches Corner: Northwestern’s Shane Bouman shares more on record-breaking season for the Red Raiders
Northwestern softball head coach Shane Bouman talks to his team during a game.
Coaches Corner: Northwestern’s Shane Bouman shares more on record-breaking season for the Red Raiders
Fred Bruno celebrates after scoring the Bandits first touchdown of the night.
Sioux City Bandits battle to the final play in rivalry game with undefeated Omaha Beef
Sioux City Bandits battle to the final play in rivalry game with undefeated Omaha Beef