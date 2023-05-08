MRAC track & field championships wrap up after weather postponement

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The MRAC Track & Field conference championship was underway this past Thursday, May 4, but Mother Nature caused a good portion of the events to not take place at all.

But there was not a cloud in the sky on Monday, May 8 as the remainder of the events wrapped up.

First up was the girls 800, and its Sienna Kass of Le Mars taking the win at 2:27.19. Then it was over to the boys 800 where Natnael Kifle from Sioux City North was feeling all the glory as he takes the win at 1:58.33.

In the girls 200 it was Elliana Harris from Sioux City East pulling ahead to cross the line at 25.75 seconds. It was a fight to the finish in the boys 200, but Bishop Heelan’s Sean Schaefer edges Sione Fifita from Le Mars to take the win at 22.68 seconds.

Records started falling in some of the final events of the day. In the girls 400-meter hurdles, Sioux City North’s Ariana Klein gets the win at 1:06.10 to set a new MRAC record.

Now for some relays, Sioux City East cruises to the win in the boys 4X400 relay with a final time of 3:25.60. Destiny Adams, Jacob Denker, Kelynn Jacobsen and Luke Campbell teamed up for the win.

And lastly in the boys 1600 meter, Gabe Nash of Sioux City North continues to impress setting a new MRAC conference record at 4:19.06. He former teammate Will Lohr previously held the record which was set on May 6, 2021 at 4:25.93.

Full results from the event can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.