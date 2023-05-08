Rock Valley, Iowa man sentenced to prison for burglary and sexual abuse

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A Rock Valley, Iowa man has been sentenced to an indeterminate time in prison, according to a press release from Sioux County.

Joe Lee Kats, 45, of Rock Valley, Iowa, was sentenced for the crimes of sexual abuse and Burglary by Sexual Abuse.

Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle prosecuted the case on behalf of the State of Iowa, working with the Rock Valley Police Department. The case stems from an incident that happened on Jan. 1, 2022 when Kats was operating a bus to drive bar patrons to their homes. Kats dropped off the victim at her home, then entered the residence without permission.

The victim was unable to consent and Kats performed a sex act while the victim was incapacitated, then left. Upon waking, the victim realized they had been sexually assaulted and reported it to authorities.

After law enforcement’s investigation, the Rock Valley Police Department charged Joe Kats with Sexual Abuse and Burglary on May 20, 2022.

The State enhanced Kats’ Sexual Abuse charge to a Class A felony, because of his prior convictions of Sexual Abuse in 2005 and Lascivious Acts with a Child in 1997.

Kats pled guilty to the following charges

Burglary, First Degree with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse - a class B felony

Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree - a class C felony

As a Habitual Offender, Kats was taken into immediate custody pending the sentencing hearing. On May 8, Kats was sentenced to an indeterminate prison term not to exceed 25 years, with a mandatory minimum of three years.

Kats will also be put on the sexual offender registry, undergo evaluations as a sexual predator and have a lifetime supervision once out of prison.

