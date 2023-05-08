Siouxland Soup Kitchen & Buffalo Alice partner for fundraiser

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A fundraiser is back in Siouxland for the first time in over 20 years, and it comes at a time when where food insecurity is growing in the community.

Sunday afternoon, the Siouxland Soup Kitchen partnered with Buffalo Alice in Sioux City for a fundraiser and auction. They’ve worked together in the past, but this was the first time the fundraiser was held in 22 years. Organizers at the Soup Kitchen say the turnout was amazing, and they appreciate the generosity from both the community, and BA’s owners. They also say that the money raised will go a long way.

”In the last 2 weeks, we’ve doubled the number of diners that we’ve had, and we’re having a really hard time keeping our pantry stocked,” said Lyn Kluender, Executive Director of the Siouxland Soup Kitchen. “So, with the money that we raise here, we can go ahead and buy more food to restock our pantry and keep feeding Siouxlanders.”

Some of the items included in the auction were a YETI cooler, free facials and car detailing. All the prizes were donated by local businesses and community members.

If you’re interested in volunteering or donating at the Siouxland Soup Kitchen, you can visit their website.

