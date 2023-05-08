South Sioux City councilman has passed away at 84

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - A member of the South Sioux City City Council has died.

According to his obituary, Councilman John Sanders Sr. died on May 4 at the age of 84. City officials sent out a press release Monday stating Sanders served on the council for 24 years. He was also a police officer in South Sioux City for 27 years.

“He was proud of our city government and all the great people who he has served with. John brought many years of knowledge to the city by being involved in the community along with the police department,” stated city officials in a press release. “John’s presence and knowledge will be greatly missed by the city.”

Sanders’ visitation is set for Monday, May 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 p.m. A memorial mass is to be held Tuesday, May 9 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in South Sioux City.

