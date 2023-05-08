Two children injured in a bus accident in Emmet County

(Source: MGN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLINGFORD, Iowa (KTIV) - Two children were injured when a school bus and a semi collided on May 2nd in Emmet County, Iowa, according to our news partner KUOO Radio

The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Travis Schueller of Armstrong, Iowa was driving a 2022 Blue Bird school bus owned by the North Central School District.

Deputies say Schueller stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of 240th Street and 490th Avenue when he pulled into the path of a 2019 International semi tractor trailer driven by 50-year-old Billy Long of Ruthven, Iowa. The bus was struck near the center. It then overturned, coming to rest on the driver’s side.

Two children on the bus, ages 4 and 5, were taken by ambulance to Avera Holy Family Hospital in Estherville, Iowa, for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Schueller was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-month-old boy dies in Sioux County accident
Fatal accident
One dead after head-on collision on Sioux City’s north side
The Sioux Center Police Department logo.
Police chief and officer resign in Sioux Center, IA
Wisner-Pilger Schools logo.
Wisner-Pilger student-athlete unexpectedly dies, school confirms
Jacob Morrill and Chancee Mariah Raelynn Daggett Buford
Iowa police say parents left child alone while they drove to out-of-state funeral

Latest News

Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales
Murder victim’s family offering reward for capture, arrest of suspect
Jessica Katz, left, and Claudette Loera, right.
2 women pleading guilty to Sioux City Scheels explosion, theft
John Sanders Sr.
South Sioux City councilman has passed away at 84
Fatal accident
One dead after head-on collision on Sioux City’s north side